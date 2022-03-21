Naples Police looking for man who robbed Prestige Jewelers

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department needs help to identify a suspect who allegedly committed grand theft.

On March 19, at 7:45 pm, the suspect is photographed stealing gold necklaces from Prestige Jewelers at the Coastland Center Mall and reportedly ran out through a service exit in JC Penny’s.

According to Naples police, the suspect is identified as a 5’5 tall white male wearing a black hat with some white on the front and a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and light shoes.

For any information, you may have on the suspect contact the Naples Police Department Criminal Investigations.