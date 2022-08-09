Naples Police Department warns about phone scam

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police Department advised people via Facebook about a phone scam going on in the area where the caller tries to get payment information.

According to the Facebook post, the scammer will call and pretend to be “Lieutenant Young” of Naples Police Department. The caller says they have a warrant for people’s arrest and that they have unpaid fines. Then, they try to make people pay over the phone or send gift cards in the mail in order to clear the warrant.

Naples police reminded people that law enforcement will not give you this information over the phone, as they usually show up in person to talk about issues like these.

If you get a call from any number where the person is posing as a Naples Police officer or investigator and asking for any kind of payment, the police department says you should hang up and contact them at 239-213-3000.