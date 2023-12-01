Watch Now
Possible shooting at Naples High School determined to be a hoax, Naples Police say

NAPLES POLICE DEPARTMENT
Posted at 2:32 PM, Dec 01, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Police Department (NPD) and Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating an incident at Naples High School.

NPD says around 1:30 p.m. the NPD received a call indicating there had been a shooting at Naples High School.

Both NPD and CCSO immediately responded and had the Collier County Public Schools lock down the high school.

NPD says both law enforcement agencies conducted a search of the campus and determined there had been no shooting.

According to NPD, the campus is clear and deputies are assisting with clearing the lockdown.

