Naples Police arrests two teens for trespassing on Naples Pier

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Naples Police department responded to a call about three subjects in a restricted area at the end of the pier.

Due to damage from Hurricane Ian the Naples pier is blocked off denying public access. There is also a sign that clearly states "Restricted Area, Do Not Enter".

When officers arrived they observed three male subjects at the end of the pier.

One officer gained the subject's attention and had them return to the chain-linked fence.

The three subjects walked back to the fence and made contact with the Officers. The first subject, identified as Matthew C Austin jumped the fence, was searched for weapons and was detained in handcuffs.

The second subject, identified as Quinn M Riordan pushed one of the officers and started running east on the Naples Pier.

The officers chased Riordan on foot and were able to catch him and stop Riordan from running.

While Officers were securing Riordan in custody, the third subject jumped off the pier into the sand and started running north towards 11th Avenue South.

While other officers were searching for the third subject, Austin and Riordan were escorted to the patrol vehicles and placed inside.

As a result of resisting both officers, Riordan sustained minor abrasions to his forehead, arms, and legs.

Riordan is being charged with battery, resisting an officer with violence, and disobeying rules and regulations of city ordinances.

Austin is being charged with disobeying rules and regulations of city ordinances.