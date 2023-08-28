Naples Police arrest woman for elderly exploitation

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Naples Police arrested a woman they say defrauded an elderly person out of over $50,000.

Police say the 78-year-old victim noticed unusual bank activity on her bank account back in May.

After an investigation, detectives found that approximately $53,000 was fraudulently charged to the victim's account.

Police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Elizabeth Dean.

Detectives say Dean was spotted on surveillance camera using ATM machines inside 7/11 stores to withdraw money from the victim's account.

Police also say Dean pawned jewelry from the victim between May 2020 and June 2022.

The total loss of jewelry thefts is nearly valued $79,000.

Dean faces charges of Grand Theft from a person over 65 or older, exploiting the elderly, criminal use of personal identification information, and scheme to defraud.

