Naples Police arrest suspect accused of domestic battery after his girlfriend escapes camper with injuries

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police Department officers responded to the area of Wynn’s market after receiving a call from a mother whose daughter was allegedly trying to get out of her boyfriend’s camper.

According to the report, police found the camper parked on the side of Wynn’s market; the victim then came over and said that she and her "on and off" boyfriend, with a warrant, threatened to run off with the camper with all her stuff still inside.

According to the report, she was trying to convince her boyfriend not to leave with her things when a verbal fight ensued. The girl allegedly told her boyfriend that before leaving him she needed to get her things so as she was leaving with the rest of her things, he reportedly shut the door behind her and would not let her leave by allegedly blocking the door. He then reportedly chest bumped her which forced her to fall back and injure her upper jaw.

Shortly after, her boyfriend reportedly went inside the store and she then called her mom while running out of the camper into a nearby bush to wait for the police.

According to the report, once police arrived, the suspect attempted to run away.

As more officers began to get involved, the suspect was caught and taken into custody. While being taken into custody, officers saw a cut on his leg; he said that his girlfriend had cut his leg with a knife. However, later investigations concluded that the suspect received the cut after falling on top of the victim.

The subject identified as Edward Votava was charged with Domestic Battery, two felony warrants for violation of state probation, possession of controlled substances, and resisting arrest without violence.