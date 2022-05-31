Naples police arrest man who shoots dog at Naples dog park

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police Department responded to the scene of a dog being shot at by a man who claims his dog was being attacked at the Dog Park, 99 Riverside Circle on Saturday.

The shooter suspect, Tyson Derek McCord called the police saying that his dog was being attacked by another dog so he shot it.

Once officers arrived at the scene they identified the 53-year-old man McCord as a Collier resident with a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver.

McCord used the revolver on the dog that was attacking his german shepherd.

According to Naples Police Department, he did have a concealed license to carry a firearm.

Witnesses at the dog park said that there was an altercation between McCord's dog and another pitbull mix that was growling at each other. McCord reportedly told the owner of the pitbull mix that he would shoot his dog if his dog didn’t stay separated from his german shepherd. According to the report, as the owner was attempting to separate his pitbull from Mccord’s dog, McCord pulled the revolver out of his pocket and shot the pitbull mix.

Naples police say that when they arrived at the scene, they photographed and inspected the german shepard and no visible injuries were found.

The pitbull mix sustained a wound on his torso. The dog was immediately sent to the hospital and is expected to live according to the report.

McCord has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony, and discharging a firearm in public, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He has also been banned for one year from Baker Park and Naples Dog Park.

McCord turned himself in and was sent to Naples Jail Center.

