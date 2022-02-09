Naples Police: 12-year-old fell from a second-story window

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police say a twelve-year-old boy fell from a second-story window at O'Connell Behavioral Services located in the 600 block of Goodlette-Frank Road North on Monday.

According to the police report, when officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed several women comforting the boy as he was screaming. He was sitting upright with his legs crossed screaming as he was trying to get up.

The medics arrived at the scene and the boy was transported from Gulf View Middle school to the hospital.

Police say the boy’s mother arrived at the scene before her son was transferred.

Officer Casciano met with the witness, Allison Toledo who works as a counselor at O’Connell’s Behavioral Services, and she said that before the boy’s fall he was crying and went to give his brother a hug and punched him in the head instead. So, he had to be separated and went back to the classroom to sit on his chair.

Toledo said that as she was watching the boy run to his chair, but he ran out the window instead.

Toledo went down to stay with the boy and assisted with keeping him calm.

According to the police report, Toledo says she does not think the boy meant to go through the window.

