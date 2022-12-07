Naples Pier getting much needed renovations in near future

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — It's been over 2 months since hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida.

Many cities and structures are trying to be put back together.

That includes the Naples pier, which was destroyed by the storm.

This will be the 5th time the Naples pier has been rebuilt due to a hurricane, dating back to the first reconstruction in 1910.

This will give them an opportunity to make a few changes as well as improvements to the pier.

They're going to improve the structure of the pier hoping to make it stronger against any named storm.

They're also hoping to raise the height of the pier.

There will also be extended seating areas and the Gazebo will be raised as well.

There will be wider staircases with fewer steps to make it easier for everyone to make their way onto the pier.

The city said it's waiting on two permits, which are expected by January 2023.

There will be several city workshops to finalize the design, then they'll offer bids to contractors for the work.

