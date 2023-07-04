Naples parade anticipates road closures & traffic delays

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Naples is hosting a parade to celebrate the Fourth of July and the city is anticipating road closures and traffic delays.

The Parade will start at Third Stree South and 11th Avenue South. Then it will travel North on 3rd Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South all the way to 8th Street South.

The city says people who are wanting to attend can park in two parking garages off 8th Street south between Fourth Avenue.

There will also be beach parking available off 3rd street south near the pier.