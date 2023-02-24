Naples man sentenced for $2.6 million COVID fraud scheme

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples convicted felon was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison by a U.S. District Judge Friday.

Daniel Joseph Tisone, 35, is convicted of wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transactions and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He was also ordered to forfeit the properties, an engagement ring, ammunition and cash seized from bank accounts, as well as to pay restitution.

Tisone pleaded guilty in August of last year.

According to court documents, between March 2020 and April 2021, Tisone submitted false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Main Street Lending Program (MSLP) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications to the Small Business Administration, as well as PPP and MSLP approved lenders.

The loan applications contained numerous false representations, including the criminal history, average monthly payroll, number of employees and gross revenues of Tisone.

Tisone used the funds received from these false applications for personal use, including the purchase of a home in Naples, a boat and a four-carat engagement ring.