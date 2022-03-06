Naples man found allegedly drunk & driving with drugs

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County Deputy finds a man asleep at the wheel and allegedly driving under the influence with drugs hidden in his hat on March 5.

CCSO Deputy responded to the scene of a reckless driver in a blue Dodge pickup that had reportedly just stopped on Collier Boulevard and fell asleep at the Tamiami Trail East green light intersection.

When the Deputy had approached the vehicle, she found the man who identifies as Fabian Gomez, 29, passed out behind his wheel and arrested him.

Gomez was asked to step out of the vehicle and when he did, the car started to move because the gear was not in park. Gomez reportedly had red, glassy eyes, a flushed face and an alcoholic odor emitting from his face.

A CCSO Deputy called EMS and they reported that Gomez was healthy; Gomez refused to go to the hospital for further evaluation.

The Deputy asked Gomez if he has a license and he said that he was never issued a license.

Gomez was then asked to perform a sobriety test; to which he did not pass.

The Deputy then placed Gomez in handcuffs and took his hat off and found a plastic clear bag with white substance fall down from his head.

The substance tested positive for cocaine. Gomez reportedly admitted that he “did not partake in such,”.

The Deputy transported Gomez to Naples Jail Center.

