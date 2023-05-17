Naples man receives 4 life sentences in DUI manslaughter case

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man will serve four life sentences on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide following a 2020 incident.

The State Attorney's Office sentenced Lukasz Jacek Ryszka this week, two months after he was convicted in a Collier County court.

In October of 2020, Ryszka left a bar just before midnight and drove his vehicle at high speed into oncoming traffic. He was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of County Road 881.

Ryszka drove in the wrong direction for nearly 10 miles before colliding with a minivan.

Four women were inside the van, two of whom were killed. The other two were injured, with one passenger suffering extensive serious bodily injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash and took Ryszka into custody. A blood draw revealed his blood alcohol level was .222 up to .26 one hour after the crash, more than double the legal limit.

Ryszka was placed under arrest the next day after being released from the hospital.

In addition to the four life sentences, Ryszka was sentenced to five years in prison for DUI serious bodily injury and for reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.