Naples man killed in I-75 crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a Naples man was killed in a crash on I-75 in Collier County on Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the 83-year-old man was driving south in the center lane of I-75 around 2 a.m. Investigators say a 40-year-old Naples man was traveling behind when both drivers attempted to change lanes at the time of the crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

According to FHP, the 83-year-old driver died at the hospital, no word on the condition of the other driver.

The crash is under investigation.