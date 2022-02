NAPLES, Fla. — A 60-year-old Naples man was found guilty of 20 counts of possessing child pornography Thursday.

Jean Jerome Dorlus admitted to having sexual imagery of children on a cell phone that was reported to authorities back in 2018.

The victim depicted was able to take cell phone pictures of Dorlus' phone with the illegal photography displayed and brought the evidence to investigators.

Trial lasted for three days, according to prosecutors.

Dorlus' sentencing is scheduled for March 28.