Naples man found guilty in killing of black bear

Posted at 7:21 AM, May 26, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday by a Collier County judge after the killing of a black bear in 2020.

Kyle Aaron Stevens was sentenced to six months of probation, a $500 fine, completion of a Hunter’s Safety Course, and ordered to pay court costs and cost of prosecution.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer responded to a call for service near a wooded area on June 4, 2020. A neighbor reported that she believed a black bear that was regularly seen had been killed.

After a short search, the officer found the dead bear, with numerous pellet wounds. Further investigation led to Stevens' home, where the man admitted to shooting the bear with a shotgun filled with birdshot.

The gun and ammunition were confiscated by the FWC Officer for evidence and Stevens was later arrested.

