Naples man found guilty after threatening to shoot a woman while hitting her with his gun

NAPLES, Fla. — A thirty-year-old Naples man was found guilty after pushing a woman into a glass display and threatening to shoot her while hitting her with his gun at a party.

On Thursday, Juan Toro was found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon during a two-day trial in Collier County.

According to the State Attorney's Office, on August 29, 2020, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a disturbance at a home with a gun.

Toro reportedly got into a verbal fight at a party with a woman and demanded her to take off a sweatshirt that he had loaned her. When she would not do it, Toro pushed her into a glass display and struck her in the head multiple times with a firearm. Toro then threatened to shoot her.

Toro left the scene before deputies arrived.

With the help of the victim and witness, CCSO was able to locate Toro.

Toro’s sentencing is scheduled for June 15, 2022.