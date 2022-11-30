Naples man faces murder charge after allegedly running over woman

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man faces charges of second-degree murder after the Monday evening death of a woman that officials said he knew.

According to a Collier County Sheriff's Office narrative, deputies arrived at the 1100 block of Dove Tree Street in Golden Gate Estates around 8:40 p.m.

A witness reported seeing the woman being "stalked" by a blue minivan driven by Whitaker. The witness asked the woman, who was on the ground and sobbing, if she needed help; the woman said no.

A short time later, the minivan accelerated toward the woman and drove over her, according to the witness statement.

The witness also said Whitaker got out of the minivan and tried to move the woman, who told him to stop doing so because she was hurt. Whitaker then reportedly tried to perform CPR.

Whitaker was found holding the woman and deputies performed CPR on her. The woman was later taken to NCH North East, where she later died of "critical injuries."

