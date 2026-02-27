Naples man faces charges for gun threat in road rage case

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man with a felony record has been arrested after a road rage encounter Friday morning near Airport-Pulling and Pine Ridge roads, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

27-year-old Bryan Gomez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after deputies said he took out a CO2-powered rifle and verbally threatened another driver.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said Gomez was driving a truck, pulled the rifle out, and threatened a driver in a Tesla. It's s not clear what sparked the incident started.

Deputies said the Tesla driver pulled out a gun and fired at the truck; no one was hurt.

The sheriff's office said Gomez is a convicted felon in Florida and is prohibited by law from carrying concealed weapons.

His arrest follows a separate incident just two weeks earlier, on Feb. 12, when deputies said they stopped Gomez after they saw him driving without his lights on near Lawson Way and Pine Ridge Road.

As deputies went up to his truck, they said they found a CO2-powered shotgun next to Gomez's left leg. Gomez told deputies he used the gun to scare off bears, deputies said. They went on to say that he was also carrying a fixed-blade knife hidden in his front waistband under his shirt.

Gomez was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was released from the Collier County jail the following day after posting a $6,000 surety bond.

