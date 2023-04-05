Naples man arrested on sexual abuse charges on three different kids

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of sexually abusing three children.

James Cleveland Woods of Naples was arrested on Tuesday after he was charged with sexual battery on a child and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

CCSO started investigating after the parents of one of the victims found a concerning text message on their child’s phone.

After speaking to the child the couple contacted CCSO.

CCSO worked closely with the Children's Advocacy Center and conducted an interview with the victim.

During the interview, the child was able to tell investigators the details of the abuse and identified Woods as their abuser.

The investigation revealed Woods repeatedly sexually abused the victim over a period of several years, beginning when the victim, was in third grade.

During the course of the investigation, two other children came forward and disclosed similar allegations of sexual abuse by Woods.

Deputies located Woods at his workplace Tuesday afternoon and took him into custody.

A judge has set Woods's bond at $600,000.