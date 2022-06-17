Naples man arrested on child pornography charges

NAPLES, Fla. — A 35-year-old Naples man was arrested after the Collier County Sheriff's Office found multiple images of child pornography downloaded on his account.

After CCSO received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a possible upload of child sexual abuse material, a criminal investigation began on suspect Travis Boles of 3560 24th Ave.

During the investigation, multiple images and videos of child pornography were found.

According to CCSO, Boles uploaded the image and videos to his Facebook account and transmitted some of them over to another Facebook user.

The victims in the videos range from ages 2 to 10 years old engaging in sexual activity with other children and adults.

Boles was confronted by detectives on Thursday and taken into custody.

He is facing three counts of promoting child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography.