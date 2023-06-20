Naples man arrested in state-wide major theft ring

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested multiple suspects, including a Naples resident, in an organized theft ring based in the Miami area. The operation spanned across 14 Florida counties.

Miguel Sanchez Cardosa, 48, of Naples was arrested for his involvement in the theft ring. He, along with three Miami residents, faces charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, multiple counts of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

FDLE began their investigation into the operation in May 2021 after Collier, Lee and DeSoto county sheriff's offices provided information on the theft ring.

Investigation revealed that the theft ring targeted high value, heavy equipment and construction machinery. Over a two-year period, the ring was linked to 28 thefts, totaling more than $1.7 million.

Cardosa was arrested in Collier County on June 9.

The four suspects face a combined total of 72 felony counts.