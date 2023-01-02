Naples man arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrests a man for a deadly hit-and-run in Naples on New Year’s Eve.

Troopers say the driver of the 2013 Kia Rio hit a bicyclist on U.S. 41 approaching Airport Road, just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

FHP says the bicyclist was critically injured and taken to the hospital where the 35-year-old woman died from her injuries.

The Kia and driver were later located.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers arrested Claudio Andres Nunes Hormazabal, age 33, of Naples, for DUI Manslaughter, leaving the scene with death, and no driver's license and booked him into the Collier County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.