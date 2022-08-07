Naples man arrested for stalking two women, leaving panties in front yard

NAPLES, Fla. — A 42-year-old East Naples man was arrested after stalking two women and leaving panties in front of their home multiple times.

Alejandro Fernandez- Perez was arrested on Friday after Collier County deputies caught him on camera placing panties in the victim's front yard.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the victim said that a person left panties in her front yard on 15 different occasions. The victim ordered a RING doorbell and floodlight camera and Fernandez- Perez continued to leave panties in her yard. At that point, her daughter was too scared to stay with her mom and went to go to her father’s house instead.

Shortly after on July 4, 2022, the RING camera was able to capture Fernandez- Perez as he was dropping panties in the front yard, which had been going on since June 15 says CCSO.

The Victim sent photos of the pantie’s tags so detectives were able to trace them back to the store it was purchased at.

The store camera was able to capture Fernandez- Perez purchasing the panties.

On July 20, the victim said she thought she saw Fernandez-Perez riding a bike past her house because the clothes seemed to match what was on her RING footage.

CCSO deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Fernandez-Perez. As they were arresting him, deputies found 22 pairs of women’s panties.

When deputies asked him about the panties, he said that they were for his wife in Mexico. When he was told he was on video CCSO says he shook his head ‘yes’ and then said that he did not do it.

Fernandez-Perez was arrested for charges of stalking.