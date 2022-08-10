Naples man arrested for scamming elderly clients

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies say a 53-year-old Naples man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never completed.

Gabor Sandor Fazekas is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or older, impersonating a contractor, and two counts of contracting without a license.

Investigators say it took two years to arrest Fazekas.

They say between February 2020 and October 2020 Fazekas had proposed two bathroom renovation projects to the two elderly victims.

Fazekas collected over $26,000 from the victims and failed to start the projects.

He turned himself in at the Naples Jail Center.

Detectives said state prosecutors are currently reviewing their request for an additional arrest warrant for Fazekas connected to this investigation.

Detectives said Fazekas received $65,000 from an elderly victim and never performed the work.

Florida law requires that persons who want to perform general, building, and residential construction to become licensed.

Law enforcement says you should verify proper licensing and proof of insurance.

Plus ask to see credentials, client referrals, and never agree to pay the full amount for services upfront.

Checking a contractor’s license can be done online by visiting MyFloridaLicense.com.