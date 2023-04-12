Naples man arrested for fraud & grand theft

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives arrested a 49-year-old man Tuesday after a Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) investigation found he created fraudulent property deeds for his personal gain.

David Brewer is in the Collier County jail charged with multiple counts of fraud and grand theft.

Detectives said Brewer created false deeds on four vacant lands owned by the two victims and then changed the ownership to himself and the non-profit organization that he once ran called Reinitiating Hope Inc.

Both victims told detectives they never signed the deeds nor gave Brewer their permission to take ownership of the properties.

Detectives checked state records and found the organization, which assisted Copeland residents affected by Hurricane Irma with food and supplies.

The four properties are located in Copeland and have a combined total market value of nearly $50,000.