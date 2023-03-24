Naples man arrested for flashing a fake badge and impersonating an officer

A Naples man was arrested after he flashed a fake badge.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says Jack Bowles was impersonating a law enforcement officer. Deputies say Bowles equipped his car to look like an unmarked police vehicle and was intimidating other drivers on I-75.

“Anyone posing as an officer causes a threat to public safety, and I won’t allow these imposters to harass our citizens,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

On March 9, a CCSO deputy observed Bowles aggressively tailgating vehicles on I-75 in a black 2019 Dodge Challenger. Bowles’ Challenger had antennas and radar devices mounted to the trunk. The car also had a handheld radio and open laptop on the inside, which was visible to the public because the windows were down.

The deputy saw Bowles follow dangerously close to several vehicles in an attempt to intimidate them. Bowles then did the same thing to the deputy’s unmarked vehicle before pulling alongside the deputy and shouting that he is a retired police officer.

According to CCSO, The deputy showed Bowles his badge and said patrol units were on the way to conduct a traffic stop. As both cars exited the highway, Bowles cut in front of the deputy forcing his car off the road.

Deputies say Bowles exited his vehicle and shouted, “I am a retired police officer,” and showed an ID card from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi. Bowles also had a badge with a seven-pointed star from the same agency.

A deputy took the ID and badge to examine it. Bowles then tried to take the items back and a physical struggle ensued. Bowles was eventually handcuffed and arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.

Investigators say Bowles was never a certified law enforcement officer in Mississippi, and he never worked for the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowles was taken to the Naples Jail Center on a felony charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Detectives are asking anyone who had an encounter with Bowles to report it to CCSO at 239-252-9300.