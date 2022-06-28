Naples man arrested for cyberstalking

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested Adam Klein on Monday and charged him with cyberstalking after he used and created different websites to harass a woman he knew.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Klein bought different domains, created websites and made a blog in the victim’s name - all to express his love for the victim - but also mock and embarrass her.

Many different social media sites featured Klein’s posts about the victim. The victim said said this made her feel humiliated, distressed and harassed. She said she contacted different social media sites and tried to have the posts removed.

Detectives said Klein admitted to every allegation during a 2021 court hearing. In this same hearing, the victim successfully sought an injunction for protection against Klein.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim’s identity is protected under Marsy’s Law.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk commended the work of the detectives who worked on this investigation.

“This individual tried to hide in the shadows of the internet to harass and cause distress to the victim,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “Thanks to the great investigative work of our detectives, we are able to bring some semblance of peace to the victim with this arrest.”