Naples man arrested for battering woman and stealing purse

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man who battered a woman and took her purse in Golden Gate.

The man identified as Daniel Levi JeanDenis has been charged with battery.

“My commitment to making use of law enforcement technology is preventing and solving criminal activity in our community. Thanks to the technology in our Realtime Operations Center and the quick action of our deputies this individual was in custody just a short time after the crime was committed.” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

Around 12:19 PM a woman was riding her bike when a man attacked her. JeanDenis reportedly punched, hit, and kicked her then took her purse before riding away on a purple bike.

Resources from the Realtime Operations Center played a huge role in deputies locating JeanDenis.

After the call came into dispatch, ROC looked at the traffic cameras and it showed JeanDenus was riding a bike east on Radio Lane. CCSO deputies were immediately notified and JeanDenis was arrested.

According to CCSO, JeanDenis had previous arrests for aggravated battery and burglary. He committed a robbery in 2021 and was out on bond. The bond was revoked.