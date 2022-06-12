Naples man arrested at City Gate Shell for possession of drugs

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to the location of a City Gate Shell in reference to a complaint of someone selling drugs.

According to the report, a white work van was parked near the diesel pumps towards the back of the gas station lot. The Deputy went inside the gas station to talk with the employee who said that a customer came into the store to tell him that a man in the white van was selling drugs.

The Deputy went over to the vehicle and as he spoke with the man identified as Jenarold Curry he could smell burnt marijuana coming from the van. Curry told the Deputy that the vehicle was his employer's and that he had been living in it.

According to the report, the deputy asked Curry if he had any other drugs in the car and then conducted a vehicle search. During the search, the Deputy found a glass pipe that was said to be for Methamphetamine use. The Deputy then searched Curry and did not find anything on him.

However, when the Deputy searched the vehicle, in the central console, a toilet bowl candy container was found with two small zip lock bags containing crystal substance.

The Deputy then located a safe that was locked.

When the Deputy opened the safe, there was a bag with rock-like substance that tested positive for meth.

According to the report, more drug bags were found, broken glass pipes, steel wool, and two mason-style jars were found with meth residue.

Curry was placed under arrest and sent to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Jail Center.