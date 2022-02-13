Naples man arrested and charged with Domestic Battery Saturday

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County Sheriff Deputy who was assigned to road patrol in the Golden Gate District received a call about a domestic battery at 11825 Collier Boulevard on Saturday according to the police report.

The witness who reported the call to the Deputy said that he saw a man punch a woman inside the car at the reported location.

According to the police report, the witness described the vehicle ,in which the woman was said to be punched in, as a white Chevy SUV with a broken back window.

The witness described the man as tall, slim, Hispanic, and wearing all black. The only description the witness could get on the female passenger was that she was a white female.

In the report, the witness said that the man who was said to be punching the woman threatened the witness and yelled at him saying that he would shoot him with a firearm.

Before Deputies could arrive at the scene it was noted that there was another call in regards to a domestic battery between a male and a female with similar descriptions.

The second caller said she saw a man grabbing a woman by the face and that the woman was said to be bleeding out of her nose.

Once Deputies arrived at the scene they saw a vehicle matching the description of the other caller’s along with the male and female who were reported around the vehicle.

The suspect's name was identified as Elias Matta and the woman with him was a white female with blood on her face and hands.

Matta spoke with Deputies saying that the woman was his fiance and that they have been living together for six months. There was also a five-year-old child in the car who the Matta said was their son.

Matta denied any violence crimes towards the woman.

However, there was an examination of her hands and the injuries revealed that they were consistent according to the police report.

The child was also said to be in the car but was not reported harmed.

According to the report, the victim’s account of events are similar to the arrestee's only in the instance that the injuries observed are self-inflicted.

The victim would not talk about the events that led up to the self-injurious behavior. However, Deputies said in the report that the manner in which the victim explained her self-harmed injuries were inconsistent with the bruising that appeared on her body.

The Deputies observed what looked like dried blood smeared on the victim's face, arms, lower extremities and shirt. The report also states that Deputies saw what looked like blood in the victim’s nose, bruising under the left eye, and a laceration in her lip.

The victim would not accept medical help or accommodations in a safe spot according to the report.

Deputies continued their conversation with the second caller witness, who also provided a sworn statement, saying that she saw the man grab the woman by the back of her shirt so she could not leave the car then positioned his body in front of the woman and forcefully grabbed her face with his hand.

The first witness to call in with the report said that the man struck the woman three times in the face which is when he had approached the man to intervene according to the report.

Matta was said to be very aggressive towards the first witness and then threatened to shoot him with a firearm. The first witness did not make a sworn statement because he was fearful that Matta would come for him later, according to the report.

In the report, Matta was placed under arrest due to the aforementioned facts and careful examination of evidence.

Matta was taken to Naples Jail Center.

According to the report, his bond is requested to be set by the judge.

