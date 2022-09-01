Naples man arrested after defrauding multiple contractors

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man has been arrested for forging documents to get contracting jobs without a license, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

William Burgess was arrested on one count of scheme to defraud – a first degree felony.

The Collier County Clerk’s Office Inspector General found that Burgess entered an agreement with the owner of a Tampa-based construction and management company, and agreed to assist him with finding jobs in Collier County.

Burgess is accused of forging the name of a licensed contractor on building permit applications, accepting jobs and taking payment without the contractor knowing.

The State Attorney’s Office says they received evidence that the person employed by Burgess notarized documents without a witness present, allegedly at Burgess’ direction. The defendant is also accused of creating multiple companies with similar names and defrauding innocent individuals.

Burgess turned himself into the Collier County Sheriff’s Office after a capias warrant was issued by the State Attorney’s Office.