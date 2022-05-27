Naples man arrested after attempting to harm deputies with home-made bomb

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested 53-year-old John Henry Randle and charged him with two felony counts of making/possessing an improvised explosive device.

Detectives found two devices in Randle’s apartment and determined that Randle made them with the intent to harm deputies.

There was a small device by the front door and a larger device in plain sight between Randle’s kitchen and living room.

Randle called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office around 12:30 a.m. to report a stolen wallet. Detectives now believe Randle made the call in order to get deputies to his apartment.

When they arrived, Randle was uncooperative and hostile.

After barricading himself in the apartment, he climbed into his attic and went into a neighboring apartment. Randle then left that apartment out of a back door, but deputies caught up to him after a short pursuit on foot.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said he was grateful that the deputies on duty were not hurt and that they were able to arrest Randle.

“Every day law enforcement officers face unexpected dangers on the job,” Rambosk said. “Today was no exception.”