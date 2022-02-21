Man allegedly takes child he didn't know out of Walmart cart

NAPLES, Fla. — A 40-year-old Naples man faces felony charges after deputies say he removed a 3-year-old he did not know from a shopping cart in a Walmart parking lot Sunday.

Collier County jail records show Enben Moodley is charged with child abuse and false imprisonment.

Deputies responded to the Juliet Blvd. store and found the child's mother, who said Moodley approached her in the parking lot and attempted to pick up the child. When she began to scream, Moodley reportedly placed the child back in the cart and walked away.

Store employees told investigators the man appeared intoxicated during his time inside the store. Deputies quickly arrested and charged him.

While investigators believe this was an isolated incident, deputies are increasing patrols in the area.

The child was not injured.