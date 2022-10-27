Naples man accused of robbing convenience store then striking deputy with getaway car

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday morning threw money out the window of his stolen getaway car as he fled deputies.

Investigators say Backslay Leonard struck a deputy with his vehicle and then stabbed himself before deputies took him into custody.

Leonard was taken to the Collier County jail facing several charges including armed robbery with a firearm, grand theft auto, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and fleeing and eluding.

Detectives said Leonard entered the Circle K store at 1998 Santa Barbara Blvd. shortly after 4 a.m. He waited outside the store until all the customers were gone before going inside. He approached the clerk with his right hand under his shirt, indicating he was armed. He demanded the clerk’s car keys and money from the register and then took off.

Collier County Deputies say they spotted him making a U-turn at the intersection of Logan Boulevard and Vanderbilt Beach Road and he ignored their attempts to pull him over.

During the pursuit, deputies watched Leonard throw money out his window.

A deputy maneuvered his patrol vehicle against the stolen car, bringing it to a stop in the area of Collier and Green boulevards.

While deputies were attempting to take Leonard into custody, he backed into a patrol car, causing damage to the front bumper. He then accelerated and struck a deputy who was walking toward him. The deputy had injuries to his head, neck, and arm. Another deputy was also injured while taking Leonard into custody.

Investigators say It took three deputies to remove Leonard from the vehicle. He had stab wounds to his abdomen and deputies found a large kitchen knife in the vehicle. He was flown by a medical helicopter to be treated at a Fort Myers hospital.

Leonard was released and then booked into the Collier County jail.

