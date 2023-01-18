Naples looking to repair sewer system pumps wiped out by Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples is looking to increase the amount it spends on the sanitary sewer system that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Part of their sewer system is being held together by temporary repairs.

As a result of Hurricane Ian, widespread flooding along the coastal areas destroyed 50 sanitary sewer pumps.

Some areas in Naples saw 8 to 10 feet of storm surge during the hurricane.

The city said the storm surge is what damaged some of their electrical panels and some of the infrastructure that supports the sewer system.

Right after the storm, temporary repairs were needed to provide service to people, but it came at a cost.

On Wednesday the council will decide if the spending limit should be increased from its current amount of $325,000 to $1,125,000 million dollars.

City staff recommended that these repairs be done immediately to fully restore the sanitary sewer system.

The city said repairs could take up to 5-6 months.

Their goal is to get the repairs done by the next hurricane season.