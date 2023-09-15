NAPLES | Local restaurants uplift economy while helping community cause

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — This month, 55 Naples restaurants are participating in a deal that allows you to enjoy fine dining without breaking the bank, all while helping out a good cause.

The Sizzle Dining event offers a three-course meal at a fixed price of $39.

With every deal purchased, $1 is donated to feeding local children through Blessings in a Backpack. Collier County is offering a chance to support the local tourism economy, especially after the slower summer months.

Naples is bridging the gap for students in need of supplies and giving businesses another opportunity to thrive.

“It not only brings awareness to Blessings in a Backpack, but it helps us in these slow times in the summer months, which is considered our off season," said Tanya Buchanan, general manager at the Sea Salt restaurant.

Each Naples restaurant Fox 4 spoke with Thursday said they've already noticed a difference; including Seventh South Craft Food and Drink, where owner Barry Larkin works each day.

"A lot of people come in and they’re excited about Sizzle. They’re trying all these different restaurants that they haven’t tried before. It puts us out there as well with their advertising," Larkin said.

Since Ian hit at the beginning of peak tourist season, some say they have noticed a decrease in business from years past.

“I think going into this year it’s kind of had business down a little bit. I think people are a little leary about coming to Florida because of hurricane season," Ray Corallino, general manager of The 239 Naples, says.

And now these restaurants are utilizing this week to show the public all they have to offer.

Click here for more information on how to join in before the deals end on September 27.