Naples hosts Red Gala to benefit childhood assault survivors

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples nonprofit Path 2 Freedom hosted its 7th annual Red Gala Saturday night.

Path 2 Freedom is a nonprofit organization that aims to serve survivors of childhood sexual assault by providing them with safe spaces for healing and long-term recovery.

Guests at the Red Gala enjoyed cocktails, dinner, dancing, and silent and live auctions. Live music was also performed by The Collaboration Band.

Philanthropist, mother and advocate Jennifer Parisi was the Honorary Chair at the event.

Sponsors included Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs and Naples, First Foundation Bank and Copper Leaf Landscape and Renovation Co.

To learn more about Path 2 Freedom and their work in Southwest Florida, visit Path 2 Freedom.

