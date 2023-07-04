Naples hosts 4th of July parade after calling off fireworks show

NAPLES, Fla. — As the City of Naples continues its recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian, the Fourth of July fireworks show usually held on the Naples Pier has been postponed; however, the City still held its annual parade for the holiday.

Participants in today's parade marched a two-mile loop up 3rd Street S to 3rd Ave. S, then down 8th Street.

Hundreds of onlookers lined the streets of downtown Naples to take part in the Southwest Florida tradition.

After calling off the Fourth of July fireworks show earlier this year, the City announced that fireworks will instead be lit off in December this year during Naples' Centennial Celebration.