Naples Fresh taking root in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — There's a farm in Naples that's growing a whole lot of lettuce in a whole new way.

Naples Fresh on Immokalee Road is doing it differently and more efficiently than traditional lettuce growers.

This farm uses hydroponics to grow heads of lettuce. They use recirculated water, state-of-the-art technology, and science to grow lettuce in two greenhouses.

It is a controlled environment that allows year-round production with just the right conditions with no pests to make sure the crop yields the most lettuce.

Not only do the farmers boast about having the freshest lettuce in southwest Florida but it also creates agriculture jobs in Collier County.

Naples Fresh harvests 27,000 heads of lettuce each week and currently has 18 employees.

