Naples football ready to soar in 2022 season

NAPLES, Fla. — The Eagles dominated their regular season.

Capturing a 9-0 record and a ticket to the playoffs.

And with the new format making its way to the FHSAA, these Eagles are looking at it like it's an easy path to the state title.

"I don't feel like that really changes anything," said Jonas Ducloan. "I feel like even if it wasn't we would still be chasing the state championship. It doesn't matter who were going against. We'll still compete against anybody. We're still going to have some competition, still going to have stuff to do. Still got to get it done."

A huge part of that success, stemmed from the offense.

Which scored over 500 points last season.

And looking to take over the reins, is Jack Melton.

Who is welcoming the starting quarterback role with open arms.

"It means a lot, especially being behind Stanley Bryant last year," said Jack Melton. "He gave me a good path to try and follow him and do what we can do. "

And as the team wraps up their spring training, and gets ready for summer workouts, they've got their eyes set on the goal.

Looking to get the job done when the time comes.