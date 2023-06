NAPLES, Fla. — Naples residents were out on the water Saturday morning for a local fishing tournament raising money for a family in need.

The Redfish Showdown took place at Pelican Bend on the Isles of Capri, starting at 7 a.m.

The money collected at the tournament will be donated to the Collier County family.

Winners will be determined by a scale-in, starting at 2 p.m.