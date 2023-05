COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Fire and Rescue responded to a fire last night at the Boathouse restaurant on Naples Bay.

According to Naples fire and rescue crews arrived on the scene and found flames rising from the roof of the building.

Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, contained it to a section of the roof, and were put out quickly.

Naples Fire and Rescue say there were no injuries reported and the cause is undetermined.