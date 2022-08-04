Naples Fire-Rescue begins fire hydrant inspections

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters say you may see some delays on the roadways in the next few weeks in Naples.

The City of Naples Fire-Rescue crews is flushing and inspecting fire hydrants throughout the city.

It's part of their routine hydrant maintenance program required by the city.

Crews are testing the hydrants to make sure they are ready in case of emergencies.

Firefighters Robert Moor says “If you see our crews driving around and we are working on hydrants, be patient, sometimes we are in the roadway, we're only going to be there for a short period of time, and we are doing it for the public.”

Hydrant flushing helps maintain the integrity of the water distribution system.

The inspections may take time because crews are often called out to emergencies when trying to flush the hydrants.