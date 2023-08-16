Watch Now
Naples fire crews resuscitate dog after house fire

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District
Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 16, 2023
NAPLES, Fla. — Crews with Greater Naples Fire Rescue District (GNFD) saved a dog who was found unresponsive after a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to GNFD, the fire broke out at 5350 21st Place SW when a motorcycle caught fire on the back porch.

When crews arrived on scene and searched the residence, they found the dog unresponsive inside the home. GNFD said the dog had been overcome by the smoke and showed no signs of life.

Crews performed CPR, ventilation and administered oxygen to bring him back to life.

