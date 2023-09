NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed in a crash on Livingston Rd. and Vanderbilt Beach Rd. Friday afternoon.

The crash caused lane closures on Livingston around 2 p.m.

Two vehicles and one motorcycle were involved.

FHP has not confirmed which driver was killed.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. Troopers are investigating.