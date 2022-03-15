Naples Fashion Week funds go to New Haven

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Fashion Week celebration will host dozens of events at their bi-annual fashion show with proceeds going to Youth Haven.

The event will be a week-long celebration from April 4 to April 11 with its, “Designers Show” on April 11 at the Gulfshore Playhouse where it will feature many of the fashion show’s designers.

The event will be catered by a chef and include wine and champagne along with a silent auction where attendees can bid on exclusive items

“Bringing happiness to young children and preparing teens for adulthood is the energy that drives our passion for making this fashion week a huge success. Youth Haven will be an intricate part of making fashion week happen, some of the children will model in the main fashion event and will work part-time for our organization.” Beth Catizone, founder of Naples Fashion Week

Events throughout the fashion week will include a runway fashion show at Casanova Boutique, Dillard's, and The Club Room, sip & shop at stores, and other music and dance performances.

The show is said to feature a broad range of haute couture for all ages and sizes; certain events will be free and some will need pre-purchased tickets; prices will range from $20 to $399 depending on the event.