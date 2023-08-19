Naples exotic animal sanctuary dealing with unprecedented heat

NAPLES, Fla. — Shy Wolf Sanctuary in Naples rescues un-releasable exotic and wild animals. With Southwest Florida’s record hot summer, the non-profit is facing new circumstances.

Matthew Person is the facility’s Animal Care Coordinator. He works with all kinds of animals, from wolves to cougars.

“We are definitely going through a crisis with global warming,” Person said.

He says all of the animals come in as confiscations due to surrenders and, at times, negligent situations. Much of his job includes blood draws, rehabilitation efforts and helping animals recover from needed procedures.

He works alongside Max Costanzo, the non-profit's fund raising manager, who said the sanctuary is in desperate need to keep the residents cool, as it’s a matter of safety. Part of doing so involves spreading out.

“Now we’re getting ready to move to a new property so that’s going to be a big jump over here in Naples,” Costanzo said.

In the new space for the animals to get their needed exercise, there will be misting stations throughout the facility, and the expenses are adding up.

“The average for food is about $1,500 and that’s just for one animal for the year,” Costanzo said.

Between individual vet costs racking upwards of $60,000, the new cooling stations and the cost of feeding, they’re looking for contributions.