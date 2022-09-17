Naples convicted felon arrested after altercation with deputies

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 53-year-old convicted felon was arrested after an altercation with Collier County deputies that resulted in him attempting to high jack a car.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Friday, deputies recognized a man riding a blue bicycle near an air machine in a parking lot.

The man identified as Thomas Dersch had two active felony warrants out of Collier County.

Deputies reportedly called Dersch’s name which he immediately stated was not his name. According to the report, deputies told him to “stop” but he refused and put his bicycle in between him and the deputies so they could not approach him.

The closer the deputies got, the more Dersch yelled out that that was not his name. He then screamed at deputies to get away from him.

Dersch then reportedly started to leave and as deputies went after him, a deputy slipped on the wet ground.

According to the report the deputy got up and started chasing Dersch. Dersch ran behind an alleyway of the 711 located at Tamiami Trail N near the Chase Bank.

Eventually, Dersch slipped and the deputy was able to hold him down.

According to the report, as Dersch was being held down he attempted to fight back. To restrain Dersch, the deputy pepper sprayed him but because of the wind, the spray blew back in the deputy's eyes.

Dersch then escaped the deputy and as he approached the alleyway near the Chase Bank, he attempted to get in a black Maseratti. Dersch began pulling on the door handle. The deputy then was able to pepper spray Dersch which is when he jumped on top of the vehicle and lay on the windshield.

Deputies told Dersch to get off the windshield, but he refused and was pepper sprayed again. However, the majority of the spray got caught in the deputy’s eyes and lungs.

As this was happening Dersch attempted to get in the car but was unsuccessful. The deputy was then able to take Dersch down and handcuff him.

According to the report, the driver of the black car was also struggling to breathe.

As Dersch was being arrested, a light brown burlap sack with two small bags of substance inside was found. The substance tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. A glass methamphetamine pipe was also found according to the report.

Dersch was arrested and faces multiple charges of battery, robbery, and drug possession.