COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Cincinnati Venture Lab has signed a distribution deal with a Naples Company B&B.

The company will be able to start sending "Roombas for Coastal Waterways" to our area.

The company says it is like a vacuum but for the environment.

The device floats along the water and detects pieces of trash or debris to collect as it goes.

B&B has ordered 20 of the devices to start being used in our area.